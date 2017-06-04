Skip to content

‘No Compromise’: Islamic State Supporters Celebrate London Attack on Social Media

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Armed police officers patrol London Bridge following last night's terrorist attack on June 4, 2017 in London, England. Police are investigationg last night's terrorist attack on London Bridge and at Borough Market where 6 people were killed and at least 48 injured. Three attackers were shot dead by armed police. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Carl Court/Getty Images

by Allum Bokhari4 Jun 20170

Islamic State supporters are celebrating the recent terrorist attack on London, England, distributing propaganda images via their social media channels calling for “no compromise.”

The propaganda image depicts the silhouette of a man with a knife against the backdrop of a burning Tower Bridge (Tower Bridge, located close to London Bridge, is often confused with the latter — ISIS’s propagandists appear to have made the same mistake).

The picture also shows a white van, similar to the one that was used by terrorists to run down civilians in London Saturday.

The image was shared on ISIS-linked channels on the Telegram messaging app. A recent post in the channel featured a clip from the Islamic State calling on Muslims to stage terrorist attacks during Ramadan, the “month of conquest and jihad.”

ISIS-linked social media accounts also distributed material calling for copycat attacks using trucks, knives, and handguns.

Other Islamic State supporters were seen celebrating, mainly on Telegram, the messaging app currently favoured by jihadis. “We’re coming for you from Iraq,” said one, while another boasted, “the wolves have awakened.”

Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, has responded to the attack on London by calling for more internet regulation, criticizing internet providers for allowing “safe spaces” for Islamist radicals.

This approach has been criticized by civil liberties campaigners, who call May’s proposal a “poor, very political response” that could “push these vile networks into even darker corners of the web, where they will be even harder to observe.”

You can follow Allum Bokhari on Twitter and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to abokhari@breitbart.com.


