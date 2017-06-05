Uber to Refund Passengers After Prices Surged During London Terror Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Uber will refund passengers who used their service near London Bridge during the terrorist attack on Saturday night.

The company will be offering the refund as an apology after fares surged during and following the attack, charging passengers a high price due to the demand of those trying to escape.

“Our hearts go out to everybody affected by yet another horrific attack on our city,” wrote Uber in a statement following the attack. “We’d like to thank all the drivers who helped tens of thousands of Londoners get home safely last night.”

“As soon as we heard about the incident we immediately suspended dynamic pricing all around the area of the attacks – and shortly afterwards across the whole of central London – just as we did following the attacks in Manchester and Westminster,” they continued, adding, “We are also ensuring all rides from around the affected area were free of charge.”

The company also announced their efforts to get any footage from Uber drivers during the attack to the Metropolitan Police.

If users have not already received a refund, they are encouraged by Uber to contact customer services.

According to the BBC, “Uber offered free rides to customers in Manchester after the attack at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.”

The company also announced their intention to donate the fares received from taking passengers to and from the #OneLoveManchester concert on Sunday to charity.

