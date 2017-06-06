Report: Evergreen Protesters Roaming Campus with Baseball Bats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Protesters at Evergreen State College are reportedly roaming campus with baseball bats, according to photos and videos circulating on social media.

Professor Bret Weinstein, who has received calls for his resignation after he refused to participate in what the New York Times called “a day of racial segregation,” has shared video and photos allegedly of Evergreen students roaming campus with baseball bats.

Credible reports protestors w/ bats roaming campus for 2 days. People hit, won't report. @heathereheying students & I warned @GovInslee 5/25 pic.twitter.com/soH4djQigc — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) June 5, 2017

Weinstein claims that he warned Washington Governor Jay Inslee about the security issues at Evergreen, but it is unclear if Inslee returned Weinstein’s message.

The College Fix reports an administrator from the college released a memo instructing students to get rid of the bats immediately.

Dear RAD Students, We are aware of a small group of students coordinating a community patrol of housing and campus. We acknowledge and understand the fear and concerns that are motivating these actions. We also understand that these students are seeking to provide an alternative source of safety from external entities as well as those community members who they distrust. Community patrols can be a useful tool for helping people to feel safe, however the use of bats or similar instruments is not productive. Some members of this group have been observed carrying batons and/or bats. Carrying bats is causing many to feel unsafe and intimidated. The bats must be put away immediately in order to protect all involved. Non-students participating in this activity are advised to leave campus.

Another video allegedly shows a student roaming the campus with a baseball bat. (1:40 mark).

