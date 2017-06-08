Feminist Commentator Laci Green Slammed by Leftists for Dating Anti-SJW YouTuber, Wanting Open Debate

Feminist Laci Green has faced backlash from left-wing activists, radical feminists, and former friends after she was revealed to be in a relationship with popular anti-SJW YouTuber Chris Ray Gun.
Though the anti-SJW community welcomed Green’s openness to engaging in more open debate with people who disagree with her views in a recent video, the feminist YouTuber revealed on Twitter that social justice warriors angry with her had allegedly doxed her and harassed her family.
“Nobody has the right to tell you who you can date, who you can love, who to share your body with,” posted Green this week, after she was attacked for dating someone with different political beliefs. “Your body and your life belong to you.”
In a video titled “Taking the red pill?” last month, Green revealed that she had started to talk to people of different opinions and was planning to host debates with anti-feminists.
Green, who hosted MTV’s digital series Braless and was named by TIME as one of the “30 Most Influential People on the Internet” in 2016, was immediately attacked by leftist activists following the video, and a follow-up video titled “Caught between extremes” and has since generated even more backlash following the announcement of her relationship.
Actor Benjamin O’Keefe added that Green’s desire for civilized debate between both sides of the political spectrum equated to “not giving a fuck about: her friends, women, people of color, interacial [sic] couples, trans people, [and] Muslim people.”
This is not the first time Green has been harassed for diverging from social justice dogma, having previously allegedly received death threats for using the word “tranny” in 2009, according to Daily Dot.
