Feminist Commentator Laci Green Slammed by Leftists for Dating Anti-SJW YouTuber, Wanting Open Debate Facebook 8 Jun, 2017 8 Jun, 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER Feminist Laci Green has faced backlash from left-wing activists, radical feminists, and former friends after she was revealed to be in a relationship with popular anti-SJW YouTuber Chris Ray Gun. Though the anti-SJW community welcomed Green’s openness to engaging in more open debate with people who disagree with her views in a recent video, the feminist YouTuber revealed on Twitter that social justice warriors angry with her had allegedly doxed her and harassed her family.

shoutout to whichever sjw asshole leaked my private info on facebook & sent a torrent of people to harass me and my family for "colonizing". — Laci Green (@gogreen18) June 7, 2017

“Nobody has the right to tell you who you can date, who you can love, who to share your body with,” posted Green this week, after she was attacked for dating someone with different political beliefs. “Your body and your life belong to you.”

nobody has the right to tell you who you can date, who you can love, who to share your body with. your body and your life belong to you. 💚 — Laci Green (@gogreen18) June 5, 2017

“My, how quickly some feminists who claim to be anti-harassment, anti pile-on, or anti sex-shame turn around and do just that,” she continued. “Amazing.”

my, how quickly some feminists who claim to be anti-harassment, anti pile-on, or anti sex-shame turn around and do just that. amazing. — Laci Green (@gogreen18) June 6, 2017

In a video titled “Taking the red pill?” last month, Green revealed that she had started to talk to people of different opinions and was planning to host debates with anti-feminists.

Green, who hosted MTV’s digital series Braless and was named by TIME as one of the “30 Most Influential People on the Internet” in 2016, was immediately attacked by leftist activists following the video, and a follow-up video titled “Caught between extremes” and has since generated even more backlash following the announcement of her relationship.

sorry but I gotta ask: are you dating chris? I know you're probably tired of seeing this but the uncert… — yup. ❤️ https://t.co/BM1Ys0Xhj0 — Laci Green (@gogreen18) June 5, 2017

Oh holy shit, Laci Green completely lost it. Holy fucking hell. Peak white cis feminism. And the Anti-SJWs just LOVE it. — Grinsekatze (@Natanji) May 11, 2017

laci green is a (pardon my french) dumb white feminist and her claim to intersectionality is invalid and whack as fuck — mia (@144px) May 12, 2017

anyway laci green is a perfect example of how white women can easily put aside the struggles of others to befriend racists — mia (@144px) May 12, 2017

I don't want to make friends with antifeminists. Far more productive to befriend someone at YouTube who could delete all their channels. — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) May 12, 2017

Don't date alt-right. Don't date gamergate. Don't date white supremacist. No, not even if you like them. In their words: Fuck your feelings. — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) June 5, 2017

Steve Shives, who is known online for the large amount of Twitter users he has blocked, claimed that Green’s embrace of open debate and discussion was the “embrace” of “white supremacy.”

Mic drop from @theLLAG on Laci Green's embrace of antifeminism and white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/4lcd5dXvtp — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) June 3, 2017

Actor Benjamin O’Keefe added that Green’s desire for civilized debate between both sides of the political spectrum equated to “not giving a fuck about: her friends, women, people of color, interacial [sic] couples, trans people, [and] Muslim people.”

Not giving a fuck about: her friends, women, people of color, interacial couples, trans people, Muslim people. https://t.co/5ss2FlQdTq — Benjamin O'Keefe (@benjaminokeefe) June 5, 2017

During a discussion with one Twitter user, Green declared that “people [with] very liberal values are being pegged ‘nazis’ and ‘white supremacists’ for [different] opinions.”

in my view, it's them/you not listening. people w very liberal values are being pegged "nazis" and "white supremacists" for diff opinions. — Laci Green (@gogreen18) June 5, 2017

“To many people, this approach is profoundly alienating,” she continued. “It operates on fear, shame, and censorship rather than open dialogue & room to grow.”

to many people, this approach is profoundly alienating. it operates on fear, shame, and censorship rather than open dialogue & room to grow. — Laci Green (@gogreen18) June 5, 2017

This is not the first time Green has been harassed for diverging from social justice dogma, having previously allegedly received death threats for using the word “tranny” in 2009, according to Daily Dot.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.