Feminist Commentator Laci Green Slammed by Leftists for Dating Anti-SJW YouTuber, Wanting Open Debate

by Charlie Nash8 Jun 20170

Feminist Laci Green has faced backlash from left-wing activists, radical feminists, and former friends after she was revealed to be in a relationship with popular anti-SJW YouTuber Chris Ray Gun.

Though the anti-SJW community welcomed Green’s openness to engaging in more open debate with people who disagree with her views in a recent video, the feminist YouTuber revealed on Twitter that social justice warriors angry with her had allegedly doxed her and harassed her family.

“Nobody has the right to tell you who you can date, who you can love, who to share your body with,” posted Green this week, after she was attacked for dating someone with different political beliefs. “Your body and your life belong to you.”

“My, how quickly some feminists who claim to be anti-harassment, anti pile-on, or anti sex-shame turn around and do just that,” she continued. “Amazing.”

In a video titled “Taking the red pill?” last month, Green revealed that she had started to talk to people of different opinions and was planning to host debates with anti-feminists.

Green, who hosted MTV’s digital series Braless and was named by TIME as one of the “30 Most Influential People on the Internet” in 2016, was immediately attacked by leftist activists following the video, and a follow-up video titled “Caught between extremes” and has since generated even more backlash following the announcement of her relationship.

Steve Shives, who is known online for the large amount of Twitter users he has blocked, claimed that Green’s embrace of open debate and discussion was the “embrace” of “white supremacy.”

Actor Benjamin O’Keefe added that Green’s desire for civilized debate between both sides of the political spectrum equated to “not giving a fuck about: her friends, women, people of color, interacial [sic] couples, trans people, [and] Muslim people.”

During a discussion with one Twitter user, Green declared that “people [with] very liberal values are being pegged ‘nazis’ and ‘white supremacists’ for [different] opinions.”

“To many people, this approach is profoundly alienating,” she continued. “It operates on fear, shame, and censorship rather than open dialogue & room to grow.”

This is not the first time Green has been harassed for diverging from social justice dogma, having previously allegedly received death threats for using the word “tranny” in 2009, according to Daily Dot.

