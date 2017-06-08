Report: Men Allegedly Used Drone to Record ‘Young’ Sunbathing Girls

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A police report has been filed after a group of seven “young” girls was allegedly spied on and recorded by a drone which belonged to a group of men on a nearby yacht.

According to the complaint to police, the girls “were spending their Saturday catching up on a boat owned by one of them — five of them sunbathing naked on the deck” in Mallorca, Spain, “when they noticed a drone buzzing around.”

“At one point, the complaint reportedly states, the drone came ‘right on top’ of the girls and kept changing positions, all the while with the red recording light on,” reported the New York Post. “When they realized they were being recorded by a camera on the drone, the girls noticed a luxury yacht moored nearby with a bunch of men aboard ‘looking at a screen and laughing.'”

“They said they started shouting and making signs for the men to stop but, according to the complaint, the men ignored them,” the Post continued. “They only stopped, the girls said, when they took out their phones and started recording them as they fled. The women followed them to port, the police report said, and contacted the police.”

The group of men also allegedly tried to bribe the girls with money and “dinner in a nice restaurant,” following the incident, according to the Post.

The men admitted to spying on and recording the girls but claimed to have deleted the footage.

In 2015, a man in Kentucky shot down a drone after he claimed it was hovering over his back deck and spying on his daughters.

Last year, a 65-year-old woman also shot down a drone after it flew over her property in an alleged attempt to spy on her neighbor, The Godfather star Robert Duvall.

In March, the Commander of the Strategic Command claimed to Congress that the increase in unauthorized drones flying over nuclear facilities in the U.S. posed a “growing threat.”

“Of recent concern have been the unauthorized flights of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) over Navy and Air Force installations,” said Gen. John E. Hyten to Congress. “These intrusions represent a growing threat to the safety and security of nuclear weapons and personnel.”

“We are continually assessing threats to ensure our security apparatus is capable of denying unauthorized access or use of nuclear weapons,” he continued, before adding that they are working on “counter-unmanned aerial system defenses,” that will “effectively detect, track and, if necessary, engage small UAS vehicles.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.