Uber Exec Fired After Sharing Woman’s Medical Records Who Was Raped by Driver

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Just one day after firing 20 employees following a sexual harassment investigation, an Uber executive has been fired for sharing the medical records of a customer in India that was raped by her driver in 2014.

Vanity Fair reports that Uber’s President of Business in the Asia Pacific, Eric Alexander, has been fired after it was discovered that the executive had been carrying the medical records of a woman raped by an Uber driver in India, allegedly showing the records to company staff. Alexander was not listed as one of the 20 employees fired following the recent investigation by law firm Perkins Coie, but he was one of 215 cases that were still under investigation.

Following the Uber rape incident in 2014, the ridesharing app was banned in Delhi until July 2015, and the company was forced to examine how they could better protect female customers. The driver in the attack was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, but some company executives were apparently skeptical of the attack. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick denounced the attack as “horrific, ” but others at the company reportedly theorized that the attack was the work of Indian ridesharing company Ola, who was attempting to sabotage the competition.

Alexander reportedly obtained the victim’s medical records while in India and shared them with CEO Travis Kalanick and V.P. of Business Emil Michael. The three men reportedly examined the report and Alexander continued to keep the records with him for a year. Uber fired 20 employees recently following a sexual harassment investigation prompted by the blog post of former employee Susan Fowler.

“I have just read Susan Fowler’s blog,” said Uber CEO Travis Kalanick about Fowler’s post. “What she describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in. It’s the first time this has come to my attention, so I have instructed Liane Hornsey, our new chief human resources officer, to conduct an urgent investigation into these allegations. We seek to make Uber a just workplace FOR EVERYONE and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber — and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is O.K. will be fired.” So far Kalanick seems to have stayed true to this promise.