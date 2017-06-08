Vanity Fair Editor Kurt Eichenwald Humiliated After Accidentally Revealing Anime Porn on His Browser

Vanity Fair contributing editor Kurt Eichenwald posted a picture to Twitter of his computer desktop that users noticed included an open tab of cartoon porn.
Vanity Fair editor Kurt Eichenwald posted a photo to his Twitter page Wednesday night to display hate mail he recently received. Unknown to the editor, a tab open in his web browser in the background of the photo showed that he had been viewing hentai, or pornographic anime.
In further attempts to prove that he had not been searching for cartoon porn for his own enjoyment but rather for research, Eichenwald posted a screenshot of texts with his wife where he wrote, “Theresa…I’m sorry, this is a stupid question. Were our (adult) sons and I trying to prove to you that tentacle porn exists?” Eichenwald’s wife allegedly responded, “Yes. Still amazes me.”
No one hacked my account. We were searching to prove to my wife tentacle porn exists. See text convo. I only removed names and drug names. pic.twitter.com/EMHYlYKcPf
