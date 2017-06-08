Skip to content

Vanity Fair Editor Kurt Eichenwald Humiliated After Accidentally Revealing Anime Porn on His Browser

by Lucas Nolan8 Jun 20170

Vanity Fair contributing editor Kurt Eichenwald posted a picture to Twitter of his computer desktop that users noticed included an open tab of cartoon porn.

Vanity Fair editor Kurt Eichenwald posted a photo to his Twitter page Wednesday night to display hate mail he recently received. Unknown to the editor, a tab open in his web browser in the background of the photo showed that he had been viewing hentai, or pornographic anime.

Eichenwald claimed that he had been viewing the explicit material because he and his children had been debating with Eichenwald’s wife over the existence of “tentacle porn”:

As users questioned and ridiculed Eichenwald, he doubled down:

In further attempts to prove that he had not been searching for cartoon porn for his own enjoyment but rather for research, Eichenwald posted a screenshot of texts with his wife where he wrote, “Theresa…I’m sorry, this is a stupid question. Were our (adult) sons and I trying to prove to you that tentacle porn exists?” Eichenwald’s wife allegedly responded, “Yes. Still amazes me.”

Many users still questioned Eichenwald’s version of events:

Even Eichenwald parody accounts have given up, convinced that he has become too hard to satirize:

Even FAKKU, the largest hentai publisher in the United States, contacted Eichenwald over his latest tweets, offering answers to any questions he may have about tentacle porn:

