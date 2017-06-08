Vanity Fair Editor Kurt Eichenwald Humiliated After Accidentally Revealing Anime Porn on His Browser 8 Jun, 2017 8 Jun, 2017

Vanity Fair contributing editor Kurt Eichenwald posted a picture to Twitter of his computer desktop that users noticed included an open tab of cartoon porn. Vanity Fair editor Kurt Eichenwald posted a photo to his Twitter page Wednesday night to display hate mail he recently received. Unknown to the editor, a tab open in his web browser in the background of the photo showed that he had been viewing hentai, or pornographic anime.

Yah, crappy photoshop Max. Unfortunately, no, this is what I got today. pic.twitter.com/jmi1U4wLUd — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Eichenwald claimed that he had been viewing the explicit material because he and his children had been debating with Eichenwald’s wife over the existence of “tentacle porn”:

Sigh. Ok, I'm a dumbass. Believe it or not, my kids & I were trying to convince my wife that "tentacle porn" existed. I tried to find…(1) — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

…some to show her it was real. But I couldn't find any – & ended up w/ this. My family reads my twitter feed, so they know this is true. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

As users questioned and ridiculed Eichenwald, he doubled down:

While hentai (until now, I thought it was called manga) was on screen as part of search to prove 2 my wife tentacle porn exists, what….(1) — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

…diff would it make? Seriously, while I don't see the appeal of cartoon parn, porn is a multi-billion industry. Pple obviously look at it. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

In further attempts to prove that he had not been searching for cartoon porn for his own enjoyment but rather for research, Eichenwald posted a screenshot of texts with his wife where he wrote, “Theresa…I’m sorry, this is a stupid question. Were our (adult) sons and I trying to prove to you that tentacle porn exists?” Eichenwald’s wife allegedly responded, “Yes. Still amazes me.”

No one hacked my account. We were searching to prove to my wife tentacle porn exists. See text convo. I only removed names and drug names. pic.twitter.com/EMHYlYKcPf — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Many users still questioned Eichenwald’s version of events:

Kurt there's nothing illegal about getting horned up. It's okay — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 8, 2017

can't wait to give my kids the tentacle talk — . (@tcraig9) June 8, 2017

Even Eichenwald parody accounts have given up, convinced that he has become too hard to satirize:

this parody account is pointless. i cant compete — Kirk Eichenwald (@kirkeichenwald) June 8, 2017

Even FAKKU, the largest hentai publisher in the United States, contacted Eichenwald over his latest tweets, offering answers to any questions he may have about tentacle porn:

Dear @kurteichenwald if you have questions about tentacle hentai, ask us! We like Urotsukidoji by @Tentacle_Master https://t.co/r0olQ09rQw — FAKKU (@FAKKU) June 8, 2017