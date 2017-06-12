Evergreen State College Protester Arrested on Main Campus Plaza

A protester was arrested during a demonstration that took place on Evergreen State College’s main campus plaza on Friday afternoon.

The arrest, which occurs at the at 6:21 mark of the video, occurred following protests in response to demonstrations by street preachers.

After loud verbal exchanges between the street preachers and the campus protesters, a protester was arrested for an alleged assault.

It is unclear if the individual arrested is an Evergreen student. During the arrest, the individual shouted, “I’m not assaulting people.”

Later in the video, one protester asks, “Do you know how many non-binary people die in jail? For nothing?” Another protester mentioned starting a Kickstarter project to help fund bail for those who would be arrested during that day’s anti-Weinstein protests at the college.

The protester claimed that the activist group’s presence made “people feel safer.”

