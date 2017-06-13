Bethesda Pushes VR Support at E3, Raises Concerns About Possible Return of ‘Paid Mods’

Bethesda revealed a handful of new games over the weekend at E3 as part of their “Bethesdaland” theme park-styled presentation.

Bethesda announced a number of sequels to popular titles such as Wolfenstein, The Evil Within, and Dishonored. It was revealed that Fallout 4 will be receiving a fully playable virtual reality release, while DOOM will be receiving a similar treatment with DOOM VFR.

Bethesda announced a new feature called Creation Club that will develop min-DLC for Fallout 4 and Skyrim. The new Creation Club will allow outside content creators to pitch and create new content in conjunction with Bethesda’s development team to be sold, though Bethesda insists that this new system is not a platform for paid mods like their ill-fated attempt to monetize modders’ work a few years ago.

Dishonored is receiving a new standalone spinoff titled Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and stars a character from previous Dishonored games, Billie Lurk. Lurk’s mentor Doud also features in the game and plays a role similar to his appearance in previous Dishonored DLC. A sequel to the survival horror game The Evil Within was also announced:

One of the biggest reveals at Bethesda’s press conference was the announcement of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, a sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order. The game brings back popular protagonist BJ Blazkowicz and was announced via an 8-minute long cinematic reveal trailer.