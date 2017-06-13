Bret Weinstein to Tucker Carlson: It May Not be Safe to Return to Evergreen State

Evergreen State College Professor Bret Weinstein claimed that it may be unsafe for him to return to campus in his second interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired on Monday night.

Professor Bret Weinstein made a second appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Monday evening to speak on the status of the chaos that erupted after he gently pushed back against Evergreen State College’s “Day of Absence” event, which encouraged white community members to leave campus for a day.

Carlson began the interview by claiming that Weinstein has relocated his family for their safety. Weinstein claimed that he has not returned to campus because the administration has yet to acknowledge the danger that their handling of the protests has put Weinstein and his family in. He also suggested that returning to campus may not be safe at this moment.

Weinstein claimed that he has received tremendous support from the public outside of the college, but lamented the fact that only one of his colleagues had publicly condemned the witch hunt.

“Not leaving meant that you were not an ally,” Weinstein said, referencing the backlash he received to his refusal to participate in the “Day of Absence.”

“On a college campus, people should be equally free to be on campus, irrespective of their skin color,” Weinstein added.

