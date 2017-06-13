Report: Facebook Takes on Netflix, Lines Up TV Series for Streaming Section of Site

Facebook is looking to take on Netflix, already lining up a new season of a canceled television series for their video streaming section of the site.

The site will publish the second series of Loosely Exactly Nicole” which was canceled after one season on MTV due to low ratings, according to a report.

“Loosely Exactly Nicole will be among the tentpole projects that Facebook uses to lure viewers to its new video tab,” explained The Hollywood Reporter . “It’s an effort that began six months ago with the hiring of CollegeHumor founder Ricky Van Veen as global head of creative strategy to jump-start Facebook’s video ecosystem.”

“Facebook is lining up two types of programming for its video tab, according to sources familiar with their plans. They include shortform series from digital producers such as BuzzFeed and Vox Media and a handful of signature, television-quality series that Facebook is calling ‘hero’ projects,” they continued. “For those top-tier shows, Facebook is said to be looking to spend about six figures per episode for full ownership, which would give it the ability to release them to its global audience of 1.9 billion monthly active users.”

CollegeHumor Founder and Facebook Executive Ricky Van Veen explained the company’s video plan in a statement last year.

“Earlier this year, we started rolling out the Video tab, a dedicated place for video on Facebook,” declared Van Veen. “Our goal is to kickstart an ecosystem of partner content for the tab, so we’re exploring funding some seed video content, including original and licensed scripted, unscripted and sports content, that takes advantage of mobile and the social interaction unique to Facebook.”

“Our goal is to show people what is possible on the platform and learn as we continue to work with video partners around the world,” he continued.

