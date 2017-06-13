Microsoft Reveals Project Scorpio to Be High-Powered Xbox One X at E3

Microsoft held their E3 press conference this weekend, unveiling a number of new games and the long awaited Project Scorpio console.

Of all the announcements made, the reveal of the company’s newest gaming console was perhaps the largest. Teased at E3 2016 as Project Scorpio, the next addition to the Xbox family was officially announced with a brand new name — the Xbox One X.

The new console features eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, integrated AMD graphics with 6 teraflops of performance, 12GB of GDDR5 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 4K/HDR Blu-Ray Drive. The console will reportedly cost around $499 on release and will also support backward compatibility for many games receiving visual enhancements courtesy of the Xbox One X’s new graphics system.

Bioware also gave their first real look at their newest game during Microsoft’s presentation, Anthem, which throws players into a new world of monsters and expansive scenery as explorers wearing customizable Javelin exo-suits which grant players “superhuman capabilities,” not unlike an Iron Man suit. It was also announced that the popular online multiplayer arena game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds would be coming to the Xbox One X as an exclusive title later this year.

Crackdown 3 was also announced via an energetic pep talk from actor Terry Crews. Much like Crackdown 1 and 2, Crackdown 3 sees players acting as super cops for “The Agency,” leaping across sprawling city maps, fighting criminals and killer robots in an attempt to “step up your boom!” as the game says.

Assassin’s Creed is back after a two-year hiatus since the last main series entry in 2015. This time set in ancient Egypt, Assassin’s Creed Origins aims to tell the story of the original Assassin’s and how the group came to be. The game is being released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 27th but will hit Xbox One X slightly later on November 7th. In partnership with Forza 7, the popular car racing game, Porsche unveiled a new supercar, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Watch the full press conference below:

