Dolce & Gabbana Mocks Left-Wing Anti-Melania Protesters with ‘Boycott Dolce & Gabbana’ T-Shirts

Dolce & Gabbana has released “#BoycottDolceGabbana” t-shirts in response to left-wing activists who threatened to boycott the company over their approval of Melania Trump.

“First Lady Melania Trump has always been a fan of the brand, and seems to favor it even more now that she’s become First Lady,” reported W Magazine last week. “She wore numerous D&G get-ups throughout her husband’s first overseas tour as president, including a pricey floral jacket.”

“Stefano Gabbana, one half of the brand’s creative braintrust, loves Trump right back,” they continued, before explaining that “Anytime Trump is spotted in a Dolce number he posts pictures of it on his Instagram, usually with a ‘thank you,’ some heart emojis, and the hashtag #DGWoman.”

@flotus ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #DGWoman ❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU 🇺🇸🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

So after some threats from disgruntled left-wing users, Dolce & Gabanna has now released their own boycott t-shirts to the public.

Dolce&Gabbana boycotts itself. #BoycottDolceGabbana t-shirts available from tomorrow on our Online Store. Photo by Nello Esposito A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

#Repost @stefanogabbana Boycott, boycott, boycott! Re-live the moments of #BoycottDolceGabbana The #BoycottDolceGabbana t-shirt is available on the Online Store tomorrow! A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #boycottdolcegabbana online A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

After being criticized for dressing the First Lady in April, Gabbana told protesting users to “f*ck off” and “go to hell,” calling them “ignorant” for threatening to boycott the company.

When other users claimed that they would never buy a Dolce & Gabbana product again, Gabbana also replied “I don’t care. Really!!”

