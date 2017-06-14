Evergreen State Spokesperson Lies to Press, Says Weinstein has Returned to Campus

A spokesperson for Evergreen State College falsely told a reporter that Bret Weinstein, who was forced off campus due to concerns for his safety, has returned to campus to teach in his regular classroom.

College Spokesperson Zach Powers told the Olympian on Tuesday that Bret Weinstein returned to his campus classroom “just over a week ago,” despite Weinstein’s Monday appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, during which he claimed that he was forced to relocate his family and class sessions away from campus due to safety concerns.

“The college has never acknowledged the danger that they put us in, and therefore I have no way of knowing whether it’s safe for me to return,” Weinstein said on Carlson’s program. “Their assurances that it is safe don’t mean anything, not that they’ve offered them.”

“I understand faculty member Bret Weinstein returned to campus just over a week ago to teach in his normally assigned classroom,” Evergreen Spokesperson Zach Powers claimed. “He has been notified by Evergreen Police Services of additional law enforcement present on campus.

Weinstein quickly swatted down the Powers’ claim that he had returned to campus.

“If college administrators say I was on campus last week, they are lying,” Weinstein told the Olympian. “I left campus when it was evacuated on the morning of June 1. I held my afternoon class in a downtown park that day, and left the state with my family that evening. We have not been in Washington since, and some administrators know that.”

Weinstein’s brother, Eric, who is the Managing Director at Thiel Capital, claimed that Evergreen State is “nakedly lying to the press about” Bret Weinstein. He called Evergreen the “1st failed US College,” before claiming that its president, George Bridges is “nuts.”

