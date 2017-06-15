Report: iPhone Assembler Foxconn in Talks to Bring Thousands of Jobs to Wisconsin

Foxconn, a Taiwanese corporation that assembles iPhones in East Asia, is considering building a plant in Wisconsin as part of a $7 billion investment that will create up to 50,000 jobs, according to the Associated Press.

The investment would be a huge boost to Governor Scott Walker as he prepares to run for re-election in November next year. During a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, President Trump hinted at the negotiations, by saying that Walker might “get a very happy surprise soon.”

Foxconn’s main production lines are in China, where it employs around 1 million people assembling smartphones for companies such as Apple, Blackberry, Sony, and others. Founded in 1974, it had announced its potential multi-billion dollar investment in the United States back in January of this year. Foxconn CEO Terry Gou had said that any decision would be made based on whether low-cost land or power could be provided by the state. At the time, Pennsylvania was the most probable candidate.

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, argued that the investment would make sense, as similar electronic manufacturers are already located in the state:

It would be great for Wisconsin for a lot of reasons… I am assuming Foxconn was attracted by the fact there’s already a skilled workforce here and there’s a foundation to produce more such workers through the tech colleges and the other parts of the education system.

Representative Joel Kleefisch, a Republican representative for the Wisconsin State Legislature, said that he would “jump at the chance” to work with the Walker administration to ensure that Foxconn did confirm the construction of the plant in their state, including passing any legislation for economic incentives to Foxconn.

However, the state of Michigan is also apparently pursuing the plant. On the same weekend that Governor Walker made an unannounced trip to Japan to work on an undisclosed “economic development opportunity,” Governor Snyder of Michigan was also in the country. Snyder has recently been pushing for greater tax breaks for big corporations in his state; Michigan State Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof seemed to agree with the Governor’s desire, arguing that Michigan should “put our best foot forward so that we don’t lose all of [Foxconn’s investment] or part of it to a neighboring state.”

