University of Wisconsin Anti-Capitalism Professor Earns $170,000 Annually

by Tom Ciccotta16 Jun 20170

Recently published information reveals that Erik Olin Wright, a professor who teaches a course bashing capitalism at the University of Wisconsin, earns an annual salary of $170,000.

A syllabus for Professor Wright’s class, entitled “Class, State, and Ideology: An Introduction to Social Science in the Marxist Tradition,” was published only by the free market-focused MacIver Institute.

The syllabus claims that the course covers the Marxist tradition and its “radical critics of capitalism as an economic system and social order.” Wright argues that a study of the Marxist tradition gives students the tools to understand the “radical egalitarian project of social change.”

Wright, a tenured professor at the University of Wisconsin’s Sociology Department, makes $116,111 more than the average household income in Wisconsin. His $170,000 annually salary also places him in the top two percent of all Americans.

Wright has written extensively on “radical democratic egalitarianism,” and believes that the inequities by a capitalist economic and social order “perpetuates eliminable forms of human suffering.”

It is unclear if Wright believes his membership in the top two percent of American income earners makes him a willing participant in the nation’s capitalistic economic order that causes “human suffering.”

