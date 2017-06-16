SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Leftists Deflect Blame over Shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise on Twitter

Alex Wong/Getty Images

by Tom Ciccotta16 Jun 20170

In the aftermath of the shooting of Representative Steve Scalise during a practice for the annual congressional baseball game, some leftists took to social media to deflect any blame for the hateful rhetoric preached against President Donald Trump and Republicans since the November election.

New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush shifted the blame from the shooter to the precedents that President Trump has set for discourse in the United States.

Others were less subtle. Malcolm Harris, a regular contributor to the New Republic who also has been published by the Washington Post and Salon Magazine, claimed that the shooter was merely acting in self-defense due to Scalise’s position on healthcare.

Here are some other responses from progressives on social media:

CNN reporter Jim Acosta was forced to quickly correct a tweet after falsely suggesting that President Trump did not meet Scalise at the hospital following the shooting.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about economics and higher education for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x