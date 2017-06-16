Leftists Deflect Blame over Shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise on Twitter

In the aftermath of the shooting of Representative Steve Scalise during a practice for the annual congressional baseball game, some leftists took to social media to deflect any blame for the hateful rhetoric preached against President Donald Trump and Republicans since the November election.

New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush shifted the blame from the shooter to the precedents that President Trump has set for discourse in the United States.

NYT reporter @GlennThrush has found the real culprit for the attempted massacre of GOP lawmakers: Donald Trump. https://t.co/DpuA939Oi9 pic.twitter.com/vcyViRbBOa — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 15, 2017

Others were less subtle. Malcolm Harris, a regular contributor to the New Republic who also has been published by the Washington Post and Salon Magazine, claimed that the shooter was merely acting in self-defense due to Scalise’s position on healthcare.

If the shooter has a serious health condition then is taking potshots at the GOP house leadership considered self defense? — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) June 14, 2017

Here are some other responses from progressives on social media:

Radicalized liberals on twitter praise James Hodgkinson for shooting #SteveScalise this morning. @SecretService pic.twitter.com/6Se8vdLPWn — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) June 14, 2017

Alexandria is the direct result of Scalise's votes and teabagging beliefs. Love karma. This is what you vote for trumpsters. No whining — Leon Trotsky (@1976StEtienne) June 14, 2017

Yes, they do endorse these acts.

Yes, they did incite them.

Yes, the media IS responsible and actively cheering this on. pic.twitter.com/opvrZJnQmI — Scrumpmonkey (@El_Scrumpo) June 14, 2017

CNN reporter Jim Acosta was forced to quickly correct a tweet after falsely suggesting that President Trump did not meet Scalise at the hospital following the shooting.

30 minutes apart….take a bow pic.twitter.com/eO1cTQCGbK — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 15, 2017

