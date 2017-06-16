Report: Marines Nude Photo-Sharing Scandal Suspect Facing Court-Martial, Another Discharged

A Marine Corps service member is facing a court-martial while another has been discharged following the “Marines United” nude photo-sharing scandal.

“[Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert] Neller told Senate Armed Services Committee lawmakers that 65 individuals were identified in the scandal — in which service members allegedly shared nude photos of female Marines and veterans in the private Facebook group ‘Marines United,’ — and that 59 were sent to their commands for possible disciplinary or administrative action,” reported The Hill on Thursday. “Of the 59 individuals, seven have received non-judicial punishment, 20 have received ‘adverse administrative actions,’ and one Marine has been administratively separated.”

“The service is also planning an Article 32 hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant a court-martial on one suspect, but Neller did not say if it was a Marine,” they continued.

General Robert Neller also detailed how he and other leaders spoke to “tens of thousands” of Marines to make them understand their responsibility.

“I’ve gone personally, as all of my leaders have gone, and spoken to literally tens of thousands of Marines and made them understand what their responsibilities are,” claimed Neller. “The social media things that we’ve seen have been… were just indicative of a problem within our culture that we did not properly respect or value the contributions of women in our Corps and that’s the problem we have to fix.”

In April, it was reported that sharing private nude photos had been made a crime in the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy following the scandal, which led to nude images of female Marines ending up for sale on the dark web.

