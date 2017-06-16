SJWs Give Milo Something Invaluable: A Bad BuzzFeed Review

BuzzFeed criticized former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s new book Dangerous, calling it “awful” and complaining that it didn’t dish any dirt on Breitbart News after receiving a leaked early draft.

Basing his review on a leaked early copy from Simon and Schuster, which MILO has claimed is no longer representative of the final product, BuzzFeed blogger Joe Bernstein claimed that the book was “awful,” “boring,” and “terrible.”

“Regardless, if the version of Dangerous that comes out on July 4 is anything like the draft, it will be a terrible book, not good by any measure,” claimed Bernstein. “And in the two most important duties of its kind as an airport book — to reflect the zeitgeist and to entertain the reader — the draft is a staggering failure.”

“To begin with, there is little news in the Dangerous draft, unless you believe the specifics of Yiannopoulos’s beauty regimen to be newsworthy,” he continued. “Likewise, the draft does not offer a behind-the-scenes look at Breitbart, the far-right media outlet that Yiannopoulos worked for until resigning amid controversy. (Yiannopoulos does, however, specially thank former Breitbart head and current White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in the acknowledgements.)”

When Bernstein asked MILO to comment on the book’s leak, MILO called it a “sketch” that has “been substantially rewritten since then.”

“That manuscript has absolutely no relation to what we are printing on July 4,” he continued, before adding, “I’m not interested in answering questions about a book that doesn’t exist.”

In an email to Breitbart Tech, MILO embraced BuzzFeed’s review as a badge of honor.

“For a book that’s so ‘awful’ and ‘boring’ BuzzFeed sure is desperate to destroy it!” he declared. “I look forward to their review of the final text in July. Impotent social justice warrior fury is how I heat my pool.”

Dangerous soared to the #1 spot on Amazon’s best sellers list within a day of the announcement that it would be self-published and was available for pre-order earlier this month.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.