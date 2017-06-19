VICE News Interviews Evergreen State Community: ‘I’m Afraid of Having a Nuanced Opinion’

A short film produced by VICE News this week takes a fascinating look at the chaos that has unfolded at Evergreen State College over the past few weeks.

“I’m afraid to have a nuanced opinion,” one student told VICE News reporter Michael Moynihan. “I feel that I do not have the ability to speak if I have disagreements with the methods that are being used in the protests.”

Evergreen State College President George Bridges, when told that a student had claimed that he is a “white supremacist,” responded with the statement: “It depends on what you mean by a white supremacist.”

Bridges clarified by claiming that he is a “white person in a position of privilege.”

“I don’t care what happens to Bret anymore,” an Evergreen student named Hadley told Moynihan. “He can go and be racist and be a piece of “sh*t wherever he wants to do that. Hopefully, long term, we can just weed out people like Bret.”

The report claims that Weinstein can expect to face continued protests if he returns to campus to teach again in the fall. It is unclear at this point whether Weinstein plans to return to Evergreen.

