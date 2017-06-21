Trinity College Professor on Congressional Baseball Shooting: ‘Let Them F*cking Die’

A professor at Trinity College wrote that the first responders to last week’s congressional shooting that nearly took Rep. Steve Scalise’s life should have let him and others die because they are white.

Trinity College Professor Johnny Eric Williams seemed to argue in a June 18 Facebook post that first responders to the shooting should have let the wounded individuals die.

“It is past time for the racially oppressed to do what people who believe themselves to be ‘white’ will not do, put end to the vectors of their destructive mythology of whiteness and their white supremacy system. #LetThemFuckingDie,” Williams, an Associate Professor of Sociology, wrote on Facebook.

In another post, Williams wrote that he is “fed the fuck up with self-identified ‘white’s’ daily violence directed at immigrants, Muslims, and sexual and racially oppressed people. ” He added that “the time is now to confront these inhuman assholes and end this now.”

Williams shared an anonymously-authored Medium post entitled “Let Them Fucking Die,” which argued that the first responders to the congressional shooting should have let Representative Scalise and others die. The inflammatory post calls on minorities to refuse assistance to whites in potentially fatal situations, like choking, bleeding out, or drowning. The post then calls for those persons to not only watch as others die but to “smile” as they watch, for letting them die is a “great service” to the “universe.”

“If you see them drowning. If you see them in a burning building. If they are bleeding out in an emergency room. If the ground is crumbling beneath them. If they are in a park and they turn their weapons on each other: do nothing,” the article proclaims.

“Least of all put your life on the line for theirs, and do not dare think doing so, putting your life on the line for theirs, gives you reason to feel celestial. Save the life of those that would kill you is the opposite of virtuous. Let. Them. Fucking. Die. And smile a bit when you do,” the anonymous author wrote.

According to Williams’ faculty page, he has written several books on the topic of race. His writings have been published in various online news outlets such as Black Agenda Report, Racism Review, CounterPunch, and Ctnewsjunkie.com.

It is unclear if Professor Williams will face disciplinary action from Trinity College.

Breitbart News has reached out to Professor Williams for comment.

