Yale Dean Steps Down After Calling People ‘White Trash’ in Yelp Comments

June Chu, who came under fire earlier in 2017 for using disparaging terms like “white trash” in Yelp reviews, has left Yale University.

“Dean Chu has left her position at Pierson College and wishes the best to the students,” Pierson College administrative head Stephen Davis wrote in an email to students. “As a result, I am initiating the process of the search for a new dean, who will be in place before the start of the fall term.”

Davis claimed that he lost trust in Chu’s ability to lead students after he discovered that there were more than two concerning posts. He claimed that there were “multiple reprehensible posts” that were part of a widespread pattern.

Chu had been placed on leave by Yale towards the end of May over disparaging remarks she made on Yelp towards local establishments surrounding New Haven, Connecticut, where the university is located.

“This establishment is definitely not authentic by any stretch of any imagination and perfect for those low-class folks who believe this is a real night out,” Chu wrote in one post. In another review, Chu wrote that the restaurant was perfect for anyone who was “white trash.”

“Let me be clear,” she wrote. “No one, especially those in trusted positions of educating young people, should denigrate or stereotype others, and that extends to any form of discrimination based on class, race, religion, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“There are no two ways about it,” she wrote. “Not only were they insensitive in matters related to class and race; they demean the values to which I hold myself and which I offer as a member of this community.”

