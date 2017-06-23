SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CEOs Criticized After Using Virtual Reality to ‘Experience Being Homeless’

AP Photo
The Associated Press

by Charlie Nash23 Jun 20170

A group of Australian CEOs were criticized after using virtual reality to partake in a charity “CEO Sleepout” which was supposed to recreate the “experience” of “being homeless.”

Outrage started to pour in following a post on the official CEO Sleepout Twitter account which showed the CEOs using virtual reality headsets to experience homelessness for charity, instead of actually sleeping outside like others taking part.

“Or you could, I dunno, walk down to where poor people live?” replied game developer David Goldfarb, while author Porochista Khakpour simply added: “this is pathetic.”

“More than 2.5 million Australians are living below the poverty line and more than 105,000 Australians are experiencing homelessness. Behind these numbers are real people, doing it really tough,” states the official Vinnies CEO Sleepout website. “Our Vinnies CEO Sleepout participants see the problem and are part of the solution. They are lending their voices, networks and resources to help advocate and raise vital funds for Vinnies Homeless Services across the country.”

Nearly 1,500 CEOs have taken part in the Sleepout, including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, raising over $5,100,000.

