CEOs Criticized After Using Virtual Reality to ‘Experience Being Homeless’

A group of Australian CEOs were criticized after using virtual reality to partake in a charity “CEO Sleepout” which was supposed to recreate the “experience” of “being homeless.”

Outrage started to pour in following a post on the official CEO Sleepout Twitter account which showed the CEOs using virtual reality headsets to experience homelessness for charity, instead of actually sleeping outside like others taking part.

advertisement

Our Sydney CEOs using virtual reality to get a glimpse of the realities faced by the people who experience this everyday. #CEOSleepoutAu pic.twitter.com/b53wqESdLA — CEOSleepout (@CEOSleepout) June 22, 2017

“Or you could, I dunno, walk down to where poor people live?” replied game developer David Goldfarb, while author Porochista Khakpour simply added: “this is pathetic.”

Or you could, I dunno, walk down to where poor people live? — David Goldfarb (@locust9) June 23, 2017

this is pathetic. — Porochista Khakpour (@PKhakpour) June 23, 2017

Wow, Aussie CEOs really, really *care* about the homeless. Bless. — Teymoor Nabili (@teymoornabili) June 23, 2017

Why don't they go outside and talk to some homeless people? — Jake Holman (@JacobLeigh) June 22, 2017

Press Play to avoid social responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/JO0u52thA8 — Shane_B 🎱 (@ShaneBryan_Aus) June 22, 2017

“More than 2.5 million Australians are living below the poverty line and more than 105,000 Australians are experiencing homelessness. Behind these numbers are real people, doing it really tough,” states the official Vinnies CEO Sleepout website. “Our Vinnies CEO Sleepout participants see the problem and are part of the solution. They are lending their voices, networks and resources to help advocate and raise vital funds for Vinnies Homeless Services across the country.”

Nearly 1,500 CEOs have taken part in the Sleepout, including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, raising over $5,100,000.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.