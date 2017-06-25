Justin Trudeau Wears Islam-Themed Ramadan Socks to LGBT Pride Parade

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore Ramadan-themed socks during an LGBT Pride parade in Toronto on Sunday.

Trudeau was photographed wearing the socks at a service just before the parade, where he also wished attendees a happy “Pride Mubarak” in celebration of the end of Ramadan.

“Trudeau was joined by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and their children Xavier and Ella-Grace. Grégoire Trudeau waved a rainbow flag, one of the symbols of the LGBTQ community,” reported TheStar.com. “Trudeau also wished the crowd a happy ‘Pride Mubarak,’ a play on words referring to the end-of-Ramadan celebrations happening in the Muslim community Sunday — celebrations Trudeau honoured with a pair of brightly coloured socks.”

In his speech, Trudeau declared “This is all about including people.”

“It’s all about how we celebrate the multiple layers of identities that make Canada extraordinary and strong, and today we celebrate with the entire LGBTQ community,” he continued.

This did not extend to Toronto police officers, who were reportedly asked not to march in uniform following demands from Black Lives Matter activists in 2016. According to TheStar.com, dozens of officers traveled from Toronto to New York to march in uniform as part of the New York Pride parade.

Being gay or bisexual is punishable by death in thirteen countries, all of which are majority-Muslim nations.

On Saturday, several Jews were made to leave an LGBT Pride parade in Chicago after their Star of David rainbow flags reportedly “made people feel unsafe.”

Also on Saturday, it was reported that Turkish authorities had banned Istanbul’s LGBT Pride parade for the second year in a row, citing “safety concerns.”

“Two years ago police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse participants, after organizers said they had been refused permission because it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan,” the Hindu explained. “While homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey unlike many other Muslim countries, homophobia remains widespread. Critics say President Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party, which is rooted in puritanical Islam, have shown little interest in expanding rights for minorities, gays and women, and are intolerant of dissent.”

