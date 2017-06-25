WATCH: Young Girl Falls from Ride at Six Flags, Saved by Park Guests

A young girl was very nearly injured when she fell from a ride at the Six Flags theme park, but was caught by a group of park guests and security guards.

The New York Post reports that a 14-year-old girl fell almost 25 feet from a ride at a Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York but was luckily caught by a group of park guests and security guards. The young girl fell from the Sky Ride attraction, a gondola that travels along a rail spanning hundreds of feet across Six Flags Great Escape.

At around 8 PM on Sunday, the young girl seemed to slip from the ride according to the Warren County Sheriff’s office. The girl, from Greenwood, Delaware, reportedly suffered no serious injuries as a result of her fall.

A video of the horrifying event posted to Facebook by Loren Lent can be seen below:

Lent did not know the teen and was waiting for his wife when the dramatic event unfolded before him. At one point the girl’s neck became stuck in a safety bar, and a person in the crowd gathered below the girl can be heard shouting, “Her neck is stuck.” A few moments later someone shouted, “They’ll catch her” as the girl dropped from the ride into the arms of the crowd below.

Lent spoke to ABC News 10 saying, “You don’t know what to do. I mean you know you understand that … somebody falling from [25] feet in the air could cause damage to you or whoever you’re catching her with but it’s better off to suffer a minor injury to save someone from a serious injury, and that’s what those guys ultimately did.”

The sheriff’s office stated that a 47-year-old man from Schenectady, who helped to catch the teen, was treated at Glens Falls Hospital for a back injury but is in stable condition.

Six Flags spokeswoman Rebecca Wood released a statement saying, “Saturday evening a guest fell from a chair on the sky ride. She was caught by a group of guests and security personnel.

“She was transported to an area hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information. The safety and security of our guests is our top priority and our thoughts and prayers are with our guest and her family.”

Wood stated that the Sky Ride was cleared for operation on Sunday but that, “out of an abundance of caution, the ride will remain closed while we conduct a thorough internal review.”

