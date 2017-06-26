College Professor Fired After ‘Separatist’ Arguments Made During Tucker Carlson Interview

Professor Lisa Durden was fired from her position at Essex County College in the aftermath of an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program in which she defended a Memorial Day party that banned anyone who isn’t black.

“Boo-hoo-hoo,” Lisa Durden, an adjunct professor at Essex County College in Newark, said in the June 6 appearance on Carlson’s Fox News program. “You white people are angry because you couldn’t use your ‘white privilege’ card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter’s all-black Memorial Day celebration.”

Carlson said Durden’s position was “so hostile and separatist and crazy.”

“It’s such a basic violation of what I thought we all agreed on, which is you don’t attack people for things they can’t control, namely their race,” Carlson admonished.

Anthony E. Munroe, the recently appointed President of Essex County College, announced on Friday that Durden, who was an adjunct professor, would not be invited back to teach at the college in the fall.

“In consideration of the college’s mission, and the impact that this matter has had on the college’s fulfillment of its mission, we cannot maintain an employment relationship with the adjunct,” he said.

Munroe claimed that he was flooded with feedback from students, faculty, and prospective students who felt that Durden’s remarks would negatively impact the Essex County College community and the college was “immediately inundated with feedback from students, faculty and prospective students and their families expressing frustration, concern and even fear that the views expressed by a College employee (with influence over students) would negatively impact their experience on the campus.”

“I was publicly lynched,” Durden claimed in an interview with The Washington Post following news she had been let go. “They didn’t let me finish the class and they disrupted the learning process.”

Munroe added that the college “supports and affirms the right of free speech and independent views and expressions of those views for our faculty and staff.” But he added that the college will not permit “any conduct that implies that all students are not welcome to participate in, or benefit from, our programs or activities on the basis of their race, color, orientation or national origin.”

