MILO Unveils DANGEROUS Billboard in Center of Media World

Former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos revealed a new billboard for his book DANGEROUS which is set to be released on July 4. The billboard, featuring a pink and blue neon shot of Milo himself, was unveiled mere blocks away from the publishing house that initially canceled his book, Simon & Schuster.
The billboard, located just opposite of the Fox News office building, is emblazoned with the tagline “The #1 Best Seller The Media Won’t Let You Read.” MILO captioned his post, “65,000 preorders and counting. Number of mainstream media interviews: Zero.”
“NEW YORK CITY: UNCUCKED” wrote MILO, posting a time-lapse video of the billboard being raised,
DANGEROUS is set to be released on July 4 and is currently available for pre-order at Amazon.
