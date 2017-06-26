University of Delaware Won’t Renew Contract of Professor Who Wrote Otto Warmbier ‘Got Exactly What he Deserved’

The University of Delaware has announced that they won’t renew the contract of Professor Katherine Dettwyler, who recently claimed that the late Otto Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved.”

@AnnCoulter, @PrisonPlanet: The comments of Katherine Dettwyler do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/ne7Ro0Ry9C — Univ. of Delaware (@UDelaware) June 23, 2017

Dettwyler came under fire for a comment she made in a National Review Online article and on Facebook in which she argued that Otto Warmbier, who recently passed away after over 18 months in North Korean captivity, “got exactly what he deserved.”

“Is it wrong of me to think that Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved?” University of Delaware Professor Katherine Dettwyler wrote on her Facebook page and in the comments section of a National Review article on the left’s reaction to Warmbier’s death. “He went to North Korea, for f*ck’s sake, and then acted like a spoiled, naive, arrogant US college student who had never had to face the consequences of his actions. I see him crying at his sentencing hearing and think ‘What did you expect?’”

On June 23, the University of Delaware released a statement condemning Dettwyler’s comments, claiming that they “condemn any and all messages that endorse hatred and convey insensitivity.”

“The comments of Katherine Dettwyler do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware,” the statement reads.”We condemn any and all messages that endorse hatred and convey insensitivity toward a tragic event such as the one that Otto Warmbier and his family suffered.”

“The University of Delaware values respect and civility and we are committed to global education and study abroad; therefore we find these comments particularly distressing and inconsistent with our values. Our sympathies are with the Warmbier family,” it finishes.

On Sunday, the university announced that Dettwyler, who had been an adjunct professor, would not be asked to return to campus in the fall.

“The University of Delaware has announced that Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future,” the statement reads.

Professor Dettwyler did not return Breitbart News’ request for comment.

