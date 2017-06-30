Report: Murdoch-Owned Heat Street to Be ‘Restructured’ Under MarketWatch Brand

Heat Street, the center-right news outlet owned by Rupert Murdoch, is to be “restructured” under the MarketWatch brand, according to a report.

“The operation will be restructured under the MarketWatch umbrella, with the goal of strengthening cultural, entertainment and gaming coverage,” announced the outlet’s parent company, Dow Jones. “The Heat Street brand and future content associated with the brand will be part of the MarketWatch group.”

According to the release, the change will happen in August.

The news outlet was originally run by Louise Mensch, who left her position in January following various controversies.

Last year, the “anti-SJW” and “conservative” Mensch was caught pitching an advertisement script to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign team, while she also claimed supporters of Donald Trump were “scum of the Earth.”

On numerous occasions, Mensch also used her position Heat Street to shut down opposing views from its writers.

