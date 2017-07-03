Conservative Student Leaves Evergreen After Thanking Bret Weinstein in Letter

A conservative student is transferring out of Evergreen State College following campus protests that received national media attention.

A student who identifies as a “conservative-libertarian” penned a letter to Evergreen Professor Bret Weinstein to thank him for his courage in standing up against the protest efforts that forced him to move his class sessions off campus.

“Thank you for standing up the ridiculousness of this student protest. Thank you for being brave and voicing your opinion on the matter, as well as many other students,” the student wrote, before announcing that they wouldn’t be returning to campus in the fall due the “overall rhetoric” heard on campus.

The student condemned the “use of identity politics” as a means of ending discussions, “silencing dissenting opinions, and [bullying] students into silence,” before lamenting that Evergreen robs students of their freedom to be an individual.

Read the entirety of the student’s letter below:

Thank you. Thank you for standing up the ridiculousness of this student protest. Thank you for being brave and voicing your opinion on the matter, as well as many other students. As a first year student on this campus with conservative-libertarian values, I find the use of identity politics by many people on this campus as a way to shut down discussion, silence dissenting opinions, and bully students into silence. I am an individual. I believe all people are individuals and should be judged on that alone. I don’t know if you share those views but that is what you are standing up for in my eyes. Because of the climate on this campus, as well as the overall rhetoric that I hear on a day to day basis, I will not be returning next year. I will probably never meet you but I wanted to express my thanks for trying to show that not everything is black and white, not everything on the left is good and the right is bad, and that free speech is what makes this country so great. I applaud your bravery and if you are fired over this I hope you find work at an institution that favors academic integrity over feelings.

