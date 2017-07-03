SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘I’m a Creep’: Male Feminist Tech Investor Admits ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior Towards Women, Resigns

by Charlie Nash3 Jul 20170

Dave McClure, the co-founder of investment firm 500 Startups, has admitted that he made “inappropriate” advances towards women in “work-related scenarios.”

In a blog post titled “I’m a Creep. I’m Sorry,” McClure confessed to putting multiple women in “compromising and inappropriate situations.”

“By now you may have heard I fucked up, and people are calling me a creep,” wrote McClure in response to allegations made against him last week. “While I’d like to believe that I’m not a bad or evil person, regardless it’s clear that some of my past actions have hurt or offended several women. And I probably deserve to be called a creep.”

“I made advances towards multiple women in work-related situations, where it was clearly inappropriate. I put people in compromising and inappropriate situations, and I selfishly took advantage of those situations where I should have known better,” McClure confessed. “My behavior was inexcusable and wrong… To all those I let down, and especially to those I directly offended and hurt: I’m very sorry.”

McClure announced that he was resigning from his position at 500 Startups:

McClure has expressed his support for feminism, frequently shares anti-Trump articles on Twitter, and previously claimed it was “depressing” that Breitbart News had been featured on Google News.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.

