‘I’m a Creep’: Male Feminist Tech Investor Admits ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior Towards Women, Resigns

Dave McClure, the co-founder of investment firm 500 Startups, has admitted that he made “inappropriate” advances towards women in “work-related scenarios.”

In a blog post titled “I’m a Creep. I’m Sorry,” McClure confessed to putting multiple women in “compromising and inappropriate situations.”

“By now you may have heard I fucked up, and people are calling me a creep,” wrote McClure in response to allegations made against him last week. “While I’d like to believe that I’m not a bad or evil person, regardless it’s clear that some of my past actions have hurt or offended several women. And I probably deserve to be called a creep.”

“I made advances towards multiple women in work-related situations, where it was clearly inappropriate. I put people in compromising and inappropriate situations, and I selfishly took advantage of those situations where I should have known better,” McClure confessed. “My behavior was inexcusable and wrong… To all those I let down, and especially to those I directly offended and hurt: I’m very sorry.”

McClure announced that he was resigning from his position at 500 Startups:

in best interest of @500Startups & at request co-founder @christine_tsai, i am resigning effective immediately. pls support christine/500 ❤️ — Dave McClure (@davemcclure) July 3, 2017

McClure has expressed his support for feminism, frequently shares anti-Trump articles on Twitter, and previously claimed it was “depressing” that Breitbart News had been featured on Google News.

seems like breitbart has convinced google its content is a top search result for "great barrier reef" #depressing https://t.co/3NVYVb8CaB — Dave McClure (@davemcclure) March 23, 2017

