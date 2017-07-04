MILO Plans Free Speech Rally Outside of Simon & Schuster Headquarters

MILO has announced plans for a free speech rally outside of former publishing partner Simon & Schuster’s headquarters in New York City on Friday, June 7.

“Now it is time for lovers of free speech to strike back,” a blog post on MILO’s site reads. “Since Milo’s book comes out on July 4th, it is the perfect week to hold a free speech rally outside of Simon & Schuster headquarters in New York City. Milo will deliver a speech to the crowd, and it will be a giant spectacle — like every MILO event.”

The post encourages attendees to bring signs with suggested slogans like “All Viewpoints Matter,” “America Needs Dangerous Books,” “The Worst Part of Censorship is #$@*&^#@*,” and “Simon & Schuster: Politics Before Free Speech.”

The rally will take place on Friday, June 7, at 10:30 AM on 6th Avenue between 48th and 49th streets in Manhattan, which is situated right outside of the Simon & Schuster offices.

“Liberals have spent the last few decades learning how to shut up conservatives they consider dangerous,” MILO said in a statement to Breitbart News. “I experienced it firsthand at universities that tried to weasel out of letting me speak using red tape, and those that stood idly by while masked criminals sent innocent people to the hospital.”

“This way of thinking extends beyond campus, infecting the media and related industries including book publishing. Simon & Schuster caved to pressure from whiny leftists to cancel my book. They thought that would shut me up — I guess they really don’t know anything about me!” he added.

“When I came up with the idea of holding a free speech rally, I knew holding it outside of Simon & Schuster was the only option. They tried unsuccessfully to shut me up, but my book DANGEROUS has now been released into the hands of more than 100,000 people. It’s the perfect time for me — with some help from thousands of fans — to show Simon & Schuster that free speech always wins,” he concluded.

