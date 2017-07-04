UCLA Professors Blame Number of Cars in Los Angeles for Social Injustices

UCLA professors are now blaming the number of cars in Los Angeles for the “structures of privilege” that exist in American society.

A summer course at UCLA taught by Professors Todd Presner and Dana Cuff will examine how “car culture” contributes to “spatial injustice.”

Professor Presner refused to give a comment to online campus watchdog site Campus Reform but told reporter Toni Airaksinen to refer to Edward Soja’s definition of “spatial injustice.” According to Soja, “spatial injustice” is defined as the “production of unjust geographies and spatial structures of privilege” within urban cities, which he argues is often exacerbated “by racism, patriarchy, heterosexual bias.”

According to the syllabus, the course will “address topics related to unequal representation in film, including whitewashing, problematic depictions of individuals of specific races and gender, and stereotyping.”

“Students will investigate spatial justice and injustice in the multi-ethnic city through the lens of three thematic technologies that have literally built and transformed LA into a global metropolis: cars and highways; networking technologies culminating in the Internet and World Wide Web; and film and broadcast media,” it adds.

The course, which is titled, “LA Tech City: Digital Technologies and Spatial Justice,” allows UCLA students to meet their “Diversity Credit” requirement.

