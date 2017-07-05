CNN Wants Anonymity for Russia Story Sources but Tracks Down Private Citizen over Meme

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to point out the hypocrisy that CNN has displayed in the #CNNBlackmail scandal.

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the scandal surrounding a report from CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski about the creator of an anti-CNN meme. Trump Jr. retweeted political blogger Omri Ceren’s post which pointed out that CNN has relied on anonymous sources, who they have staunchly defended and refused to name, for the majority of their claims relating to possible ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.

advertisement

“CNN reporters now going after anonymity,” Ceren said in his tweet. “CNN has relied on [anonymous] sources for dozens of nonsense Trump/Russia stories, [including] retracted stories.”

CNN reporters now going after anonymity CNN has relied on anon sources for dozens of nonsense Trump/Russia stories, incl retracted stories https://t.co/oHvWbLKhmB — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 5, 2017

The president’s son retweeted Ceren, adding, “Interesting point…Seems they want the best of both ways as always #CNNBlackmail.”

Interesting point… Seems they want the best of both ways as always. #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/xYRRNNAxTU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

CNN has come under fire after it was revealed that the news network discovered the identity of a Reddit user that created a gif of Trump wrestling CNN to the ground. The news agency stated in their article that the Reddit user had apologized and agreed not to post any more content to social media but declared, “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

Soon after, #CNNBlackmail trended on Twitter as users interpreted CNN’s statement as a possible threat to out an anonymous meme creator.