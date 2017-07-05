SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Twitter Roasts CNN for Perceived Threat to Dox Alleged Creator of Trump Wrestling Meme

cnn
AP Photo/Kostas Tsironis: Edit: BNN

by Lucas Nolan5 Jul 20170

After CNN tracked down the Reddit user that allegedly made a meme of President Donald Trump wrestling CNN and said they “[reserved] the right to publish his identity,” users across Twitter mocked the network with even more memes.

Users took to Twitter to express their anger and disgust at the news network which appeared to threaten to reveal personal information about Reddit user “HanAssholeSolo,” who, CNN claims, allegedly originated the GIF of President Donald Trump tackling CNN in a wrestling match.

CNN received an apology from the Reddit user, who said that he would not “repeat his ugly behavior again on social media, ” but CNN declared, “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

The hashtag #CNNBlackmail quickly began trending on Twitter as users expressed their disapproval of CNN’s threat, some in the form of edited GIFs and videos not unlike the GIF that “HanAssholeSolo” allegedly made.

More videos and images mocking CNN for their actions can be found under the #CNNBlackmail hashtag.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

