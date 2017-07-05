Twitter Roasts CNN for Perceived Threat to Dox Alleged Creator of Trump Wrestling Meme

After CNN tracked down the Reddit user that allegedly made a meme of President Donald Trump wrestling CNN and said they “[reserved] the right to publish his identity,” users across Twitter mocked the network with even more memes.
Users took to Twitter to express their anger and disgust at the news network which appeared to threaten to reveal personal information about Reddit user “HanAssholeSolo,” who, CNN claims, allegedly originated the GIF of President Donald Trump tackling CNN in a wrestling match.
CNN received an apology from the Reddit user, who said that he would not “repeat his ugly behavior again on social media, ” but CNN declared, “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”
The hashtag #CNNBlackmail quickly began trending on Twitter as users expressed their disapproval of CNN’s threat, some in the form of edited GIFs and videos not unlike the GIF that “HanAssholeSolo” allegedly made.
— Hannah Wallen 🐸 (@Oneiorosgrip) July 5, 2017
RT @ColumbiaBugle: CNN got played again. Trump got them to completely implode. #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/2okJTLjcfG
— Tom Tishken kd4wov (@kd4wov) July 5, 2017
CNN after seeing #CNNBlackmail is a top trend pic.twitter.com/Ty65XafXNr
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017
Donald's happy day #CNNBlackMail
Keep the tweets coming 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/CJmkEFQsHO
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 5, 2017
Fake news must be stopped before people get hurt. #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/1KqkCZ9dq3
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 5, 2017
When You Shut Down The Speech Of A Private Citizen Who Posted A Gif
Expect An Explosion Of
Gifspic.twitter.com/zYSxX1GvxE
— Dr. Marty Fox (@DrMartyFox) July 5, 2017
The troglodytes at CNN seem to be afraid. Dox me!#CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/uR8fwD5Kr1
— IAmSilky🇺🇸🇺 (@IAmVerySilky) July 5, 2017
CNN has been getting kicked in the face all week and it's been positively delicious! #CNNblackmail pic.twitter.com/CLsjrNXTz5
— Corryn 🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) July 5, 2017
CNN has just committed suicide from #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/Gg1cvuxMaO
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017
More videos and images mocking CNN for their actions can be found under the #CNNBlackmail hashtag.
