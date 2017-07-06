Teen Girls Arrested for Allegedly Posting Snapchat Videos of Breaking into Water Park

Two teen girls were arrested after police say they discovered Snapchat videos of them breaking into a water park.

The 18-year-olds, Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane, each face charges of third-degree burglary for allegedly trespassing at a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, water park while it was closed, WMBF reported.

advertisement

Officers met with someone who alerted them to the suspects’ Snapchat videos, which police say showed the teens breaking into Myrtle Waves Water Park Saturday around 4 a.m.

Investigators say Lane and Larrimore were eating Italian ices without paying for them when police spotted them, Fox News reported.

Police estimate the value of the Italian ice cups to be around eight dollars.

At one point during the video, Larrimore allegedly said, “We went down all the slides.”

Investigators say she told police that she “jumped the fence” to gain access to the water park.

WGHP reports that police were able to find the suspects through their Snapchat usernames and DMV records.

Larrimore and Lane remain in custody at Myrtle Beach Jail.