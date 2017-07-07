Report: New Evergreen Provost Requests Lenient Grading for Protesters

The interim provost at Evergreen State College requested lenient grading for student protesters, according to emails obtained by Campus Reform.

Interim Provost Ken Tabbutt reportedly encouraged Evergreen faculty to be lenient in their grading of students who participated in the protests that caught the attention of the national news media last month.

In emails obtained by Campus Reform, Tabbutt reportedly encouraged faculty to “consider the physical and emotional commitment the students have made” in protest efforts that included roaming the campus with baseball bats. He then allegedly asked faculty to “consider accommodations for that effort.”

The protest effort resulted in Biology Professor Bret Weinstein being forced to hold classes off campus due to safety concerns. Despite this, Tabbutt told the faculty that the academic work of the protesters may have been affected by them feeling unsafe.

“Academic work of students that have not been involved in the protests may also have been affected; many feel that the campus is not safe,” Tabbutt added, observing that “the students impacted may be disproportionately represented in some academic programs but this extends throughout the entire curriculum.”

