Smart Home Device Alerts Police During Domestic Violence Incident

A smart home device called the police during an alleged domestic assault in New Mexico last week.

ABC News reports that during an alleged domestic assault at a home in New Mexico this week, a smart home device in the residence contacted the local sheriff’s offices. Eduardo Barros was house sitting with his girlfriend and her daughter in Tijeras near Albuquerque, New Mexico, last week when the couple got into an argument that allegedly became physical according to Deputy Felicia Romero, a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department.

advertisement

Barros allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and brandished a firearm, at one point asking her, “Did you call the sheriffs?” This audio was picked up by a smart speaker connected to a home surround sound system which recognized “call the sheriffs” as a command and promptly called emergency services. Shortly after the call, deputies arrived on the scene and were able to evacuate Barros’ girlfriend and her daughter from the house.

Barros, however, refused to leave the house resulting in an hour long standoff involving a crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. The SWAT team successfully took Barros into custody without any casualties. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III told ABC News in a statement, “The unexpected use of this new technology to contact emergency services has possibly helped save a life. This amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.”

ABC News reports that court documents state that Barros is now facing charges of possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member and false imprisonment. On Wednesday Barros appeared in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque where it was ruled that there was probable cause for his arrest. The court stated that Barros has not yet entered a plea.