Report: Journalist Who Broke ‘Dyke March’ Jew Ban Story Removed from Writing Duties

The journalist who broke the story about a ban of attendees carrying Jewish pride flags at the Chicago “Dyke March” has reportedly been removed from writing duties.

Award-winning journalist Gretchen Rachel Hammond reported on the ban at the march last month, which saw three women kicked out of the LGBT event after their flags featuring the Star of David supposedly made others uncomfortable, and has now been “reassigned to non-journalistic duties” at The Windy City Times.

“At this time, I have not been fired from Windy City Times, but I have been transferred to working full time for the sales department,” claimed Hammond to The Algemeiner Journal. “The reasoning is an internal matter and I have been instructed not to comment about it even to close friends. Given my present situation, I must comply with this instruction.”

Last month, the flags, which featured the Star of David over the LGBT rainbow, were banned after allegedly making “people feel unsafe,” at the LGBT march, which others described as “anti-Zionist,” and “pro-Palestinian.”

In a statement, Dyke March organizers cited the attendees’ support of “Zionism” as the reason they were ejected from the event, accusing the women of “pinkwashing” the “violent occupation of Palestine,” before claiming, “The Chicago Dyke March Collective is explicitly not anti-Semitic, we are anti-Zionist. The Chicago Dyke March Collective supports the liberation of Palestine and all oppressed people everywhere.”

“From Palestine to Mexico, border walls have got to go!” they concluded.

Several Jewish groups condemned the Dyke March over the ejection, including the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and A Wider Bridge, who described the incident as “heinous.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.