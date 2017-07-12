Facebook Bans Anti-Obesity Campaign Ad Because It ‘May Make Some Viewers Upset’

Facebook has banned a Western Australia anti-obesity advertisement over concerns some users may find the ad offensive.

The West Australian reports that Facebook has banned WA’s anti-obesity advertisement campaign, claiming that the advertisements “grabbable gut” imagery could be offensive to users. LiveLighter, the West Australia state-wide campaign funded by the Department of Health, was told that their advertisement, featuring a man grabbing his stomach, would be blocked on the Facebook platform as it could offend those with body image issues.

advertisement

Facebook reportedly told LiveLighter, “Your advert wasn’t approved because we don’t allow adverts that reference body images in a way that may make some viewers upset.” Facebook continued to state, “Adverts that refer to someone’s health or appearance are sensitive in nature.” Maurice Swanson, the chief executive of the WA Heart Foundation, accused Facebook of being hypocritical in their advertising stance, allowing the advertising of junk food while opposing the advertisement of messages warning users about the health risks of junk food.

“We are greatly concerned that Facebook has blocked the LiveLighter advertisements designed to address the epidemic of overweight and obesity,” said Swanson. “The same advertisements have been used extensively in other media. In contrast, Facebook is more than happy to sponsor advertisements from junk-food giants directly contributing to the obesity epidemic we are seeking to reduce.”

Do you find this ad offensive?

Facebook does.

Share if you think it works. #grabbablegut

Get free advice at https://t.co/vsOSPuKlJO pic.twitter.com/UP2ghiiWbw — LiveLighter (@Live_Lighter) July 12, 2017

This is not the first time that the “grabbable gut” ad campaign, which has been used by LiveLighter for more than five years, has caused controversy. In 2012 a Sydney clinic specializing in eating disorders started an online petition to have the ad campaign banned as they believed the campaign was shaming people for their bodies. Maurice Swanson, however, claims that the campaign was independently evaluated to ensure that it was effective and did not shame people for their weight or body image.

Facebook Australia told The West Australian that they could not comment specifically on the LiveLighter advertisement campaign but did provide a copy of their advertising guidelines which, “prohibits advertisements that assert or imply personal attributes including medical or physical health conditions,” according to the West Australian.