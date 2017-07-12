Suspected Phone Thief Allegedly Sends Victim’s Semi-Nude Photo to Her Contact List

A suspect who allegedly stole a woman’s purse, including her cell phone, reportedly texted a semi-nude photo of the victim to her contact list.

Fox News reports that Detroit woman Kimberly Good was allegedly victim to a robbery when she arrived home shortly after dropping her son off at tschool. The alleged thief was reportedly waiting at her home where he robbed Good. “As soon as I got in the house, a guy with a black hoodie pushed me . . . and just grabbed my purse,” she said.

Good chased the alleged thief, but he escaped in a car along with Good’s purse which contained her cell phone, her ID and approximately $100 in cash.

Shortly after the robbery, Good received texts and calls from family and friends alerting her that a photo of her wearing a bra had been sent to everyone in her contact list. “With my cellphone, he took one of my pictures — of me in my bra — and sent it to all of my contacts,” said Good. “[The photo] was really private for me.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com