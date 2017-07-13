Pew Poll Says Men More Likely to Experience Online Harassment

A new study by the Pew Research Center claims that men are more likely to experience harassment online than women.

60% of internet users said they had witnessed someone being called offensive names

53% had seen efforts to purposefully embarrass someone

25% had seen someone being physically threatened

24% witnessed someone being harassed for a sustained period of time

19% said they witnessed someone being sexually harassed

18% said they had seen someone be stalked

The report states that of those that said they had experience harassment online themselves, all of them said that they were the victim of at least one of these attacks online:

27% of internet users have been called offensive names

22% have had someone try to purposefully embarrass them

8% have been physically threatened

8% have been stalked

7% have been harassed for a sustained period

6% have been sexually harassed

While women experience more sexual harassment online, with 25% of women claiming to have been sexually harassed compared to 13% of men, men overall receive more harassment on the internet. The report states:

Overall, men are somewhat more likely than women to experience at least one of the elements of online harassment, 44% vs. 37%. In terms of specific experiences, men are more likely than women to encounter name-calling, embarrassment, and physical threats.

Where harassment was experienced also varied quite a lot with women experiencing more harassment on social media whereas men experienced it more in online gaming.

66% of internet users who have experienced online harassment said their most recent incident occurred on a social networking site or app

22% mentioned the comments section of a website

16% said online gaming

16% said in a personal email account

10% mentioned a discussion site such as reddit

6% said on an online dating website or app

Those surveyed had differing perceptions of how online platforms are used, 92% of users agreed that online platforms allow people to be more openly critical of others, but 68% also agreed that online environments allow them to be more supportive of others. 63% agreed that online environments allow for more anonymity than in the real world.