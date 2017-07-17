Delta Airlines Trashes Ann Coulter on Twitter After Removing Her from Seat

Following an issue relating to a pre-booked seat on her flight, Ann Coulter tweeted complaints to the Delta Airlines Twitter account which were met with open disdain from customer service representatives.

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter tweeted to the official Delta Airlines Twitter account this week to complain about a complication relating to a pre-booked seat. Coulter was asked to move from a seat that she had specifically booked to accommodate another passenger, but when Coulter asked a flight attendant, “why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked?” the attendant reportedly replied, “I don’t know.”

advertisement

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Coulter noted that she was forced to move from her pre-booked seat, not for a disabled passenger, an air marshall or someone that may need easy access to the aisle of the plane, but just another regular passenger who had not booked a specific seat ahead of time as Coulter had,

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Suckiest @Delta moved me from my PRE-BOOKED SEAT & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick. I have pictures so don’t lie, @Delta! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Soon, Delta Airlines replied to Coulter’s tweets, initially offering to refund her the price of the reserved seat but then attacking her for calling them out publicly for their level of customer service,

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

A full statement from a blog post issued by the airline reads,

“We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable. Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen. Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience. We will refund Ms. Coulter’s $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased.”

In response to Delta’s complaints about her handling of the situation, Coulter tweeted, “I have been the picture of politeness. If I treated customers they way @Delta does, I’d deem ‘facts’ impolite, too.”

I have been the picture of politeness. If I treated customers they way @Delta does, I'd deem "facts" impolite, too. https://t.co/XnM1L16Yru — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

Coulter’s latest tweet on the matter compares Delta to United Airlines which made headlines recently when a passenger was physically dragged off the plane,

Today's consumer quiz: Why is @delta worse than @united? A: United drags customers off the plane, but soon Delta will have to drag them ON. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017