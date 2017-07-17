OUT Magazine Encourages Readers to ‘Drop’ Gay Republican Friends

OUT Magazine has encouraged its readers to “drop” gay conservative friends in a new article titled, “What To Do When Your Friend’s a Gay Republican.”

“We drop friends all the time for a whole variety of reasons—they messed with our loves lives, they lied, they weren’t supportive—so why do some people think it’s such an outlandish idea to dump them for their political views?” asked actor, singer, and writer Michael Musto in his column for OUT Magazine, which featured a picture of former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos. “I think there’s a misguided sense that, ‘It’s a free country and people have the right to believe what they want. Why should I let their political opinions interfere with a long-running friendship?'”

“The truth is, there is no law that ‘free speech’ means you have to keep a friend who promotes the Republican agenda any more than you have to keep someone who calls you a cow,” Musto continued. “Everything in a friendship that might have seemed good suddenly goes sour when I learn that they advocate Trump and his hideousness, which involves attempting to diminish rights for women, LGBTQs, Muslims, immigrants, the arts, and the non-rich, not to mention all those treasonous-sounding doings with Russia.”

“Am I supposed to understand that a gay friend is simply concerned about tax breaks and therefore can’t be bothered to devote any energy to little things like human rights?” he proclaimed. “Bye, Felicia!”

Musto goes on to admit that his social media experience has been more “gratifying” since he’s decided to block any user who disagrees with him, before insinuating that President Trump is somehow bad for the LGBT community.

“Similarly, if a real-life friend—someone who knows my plight, my accomplishments, and my oppressions—decides to trumpet in my face the alleged glories of the Republican party, I simply have to show them the hand and the door,” claimed Musto in his article. “Friendship over. I don’t care if they once helped me into an Uber or maybe clicked on my links a couple of times. I don’t give a shit that they sent me birthday wishes on Facebook and also treated me to a half priced burrito for Christmas.”

“They are as over to me as a boyfriend who cheated with someone I was cheating with,” he concluded. “I have no use for them and would find it more than strained to attempt exchanging friendly banter with them, knowing full well that they’re basically self-loathing climbers who are furthering the mistreatment of mankind with their empty headed emissions.”

In the Twitter replies, OUT Magazine readers continued to attack the concept of LGBT conservatives.

“Smack the stupid out of them!” commented one user, while another recommended “political conversion therapy.” Today in liberal hate-mongering: @outmagazine says you should dump your gay Republican friends [and employees] https://t.co/Cmlo2czUXj — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 17, 2017 Find me one Conservative who dumped a friend for being liberal. You're an incurious, hateful moron. No wonder socialism breeds dictators. https://t.co/yXFEBAb38F — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 17, 2017

OUT Magazine has previously attacked LGBT conservatives and have been accused of firing former employee and LGBT conservative icon Chadwick Moore because of his political beliefs.

In an email to Breitbart News, Moore claimed OUT Magazine fired him from his position as his conservative views started to become more obvious.

Following a hit piece on Milo Yiannopoulos, which was debunked by Breitbart News, Moore also compared his experience working for OUT Magazine versus his current employer Milo.

“Maybe I should compare how my current boss Milo Yiannopoulos treats his employees versus how my former employer Out Magazine treats its employees,” wrote Moore. “Wouldn’t that be a fun one. Hint: nothing to do with how they illegally fired me, everything to do with how to run a business, take care of your dedicated workers, pay a living wage with benefits, and maintain a good morale!”

After a New York venue canceled Milo’s “Coming out Conservative” Pride event last month, Moore added that gay conservatives have become “less than merely second class citizens in the gay community.”

“We are less than merely second class citizens in the gay community, we are reviled, much like black conservatives and any other minority group that says ‘no’ to the Left’s victimhood politics,” Moore claimed. “It’s truly amazing to see how they react to us, it exposes them for who they really are… It’s amazing that being a homosexual who believes in small government and personal accountability can get you banned from a Manhattan Chinese restaurant.”

Milo also claimed to Breitbart News that gay conservatives are now “third-class citizens.”

“Conservative-leaning gays have always been second-class citizens in the LGBT community, but now it’s closer to third-class,” he declared. “But gays brave enough to come out as conservative will not be stopped by a venue cancellation.”

Other mainstream media outlets have frequently attempted to demonize and belittle LGBT conservatives, including Slate, who likened them to “villains,” and The Independent, who published an article in February that encouraged its readers to cut ties with Trump-supporting gay people.

Last week, reality television star Caitlyn Jenner also claimed to have been disinvited from an LGBT summer camp after news of her support for the Republican Party reached organizers. Jenner previously admitted that it was harder to come out as a Republican than it was to come out transgender.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.