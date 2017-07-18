Security Robot ‘Drowns’ Itself in Fountain

A security robot in Washington D.C. went viral on social media this week after it ‘drowned’ itself in a nearby fountain.
The security robot, developed by robot makers Knightscope Inc., regularly patrols the area at Washington Harbour, a mixed use facility in Washington DC comprised of a shopping area, offices, and condominiums. But this week, the robot’s regular patrol went awry when the machine drove directly into a fountain, disabling the security robot entirely. Naturally, users across Twitter jumped at the chance to ridicule the unfortunate device,
Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself.
We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn
— Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017
Poor Marvin, sometimes life as a security robot is just too tough. https://t.co/0avBQv98l6
— Mathias Payer (@gannimo) July 17, 2017
Security robot drowns itself. https://t.co/eTuG97bIrP pic.twitter.com/CnqF4SqiW2
— David Hicks (@ALL_CAPS) July 17, 2017
It's ok security robot. It's a stressful job, we've all been there. pic.twitter.com/LQbnntbCRm
— ✨💖Sparkle Ops💖✨ (@SparkleOps) July 17, 2017
Knightscope said in a statement to the Washington Post that the event was an “isolated incident” and that a new robot would be delivered to Washington Harbour free of charge. This is not the first incident that Knightscope has seen with their line of security robots, in April a San Francisco man was arrested after he drunkenly knocked over one of the robots. Last year another robot accidentally ran over the leg of a toddler, luckily the child did not suffer any serious injuries.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.