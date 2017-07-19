Linda Sarsour Calls CNN’s Jake Tapper ‘Alt-Right’ for Criticizing Her on Twitter

Pro-Sharia activist Linda Sarsour attacked Jake Tapper for criticizing her on Twitter, calling the CNN host “alt-right.”

The argument between Tapper, a host at CNN, and Sarsour, a political activist and executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, began when Tapper referenced Sarsour’s “ugly sentiments” while criticizing the Women’s March celebrating the birthday of convicted cop killer Assata Shakur. Shakur was a member of the Black Liberation Army and was convicted of the murder of New Jersey Trooper Werner Foerster in 1977 but escaped prison and fled to Cuba.

Shakur is a cop-killer fugitive in Cuba. This, ugly sentiments from @lsarsour & @dykemarchchi …Any progressives out there condemning this? https://t.co/rXnHLgE2hR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2017

In response to Tapper’s criticism, Sarsour claimed that Tapper had joined “the ranks of the alt-right” to target her on the internet:

.@jaketapper joins the ranks of the alt-right to target me online. Welcome to the party. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2017

Sarsour then asked for examples of what Tapper referred to as “ugly sentiments” expressed by Sarsour in the past:

.@jaketapper please share my "ugly" sentiments? Unapologetically Muslim? Unapologetically Palestinian? Pro-immigrant? Pro-justice? Shame. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2017

Tapper then clarified that the “ugly sentiments” he was referring to were Sarsour’s comments about Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

Your comment about @Ayaan for one. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2017

Tapper is referring to Sarsour’s now-deleted tweet about Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a survivor of female genital mutilation and a human rights activist, and Brigitte Gabriel, where Sarsour wrote, “Brigitte Gabriel= Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$ whippin’. I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don’t deserve to be women.” Despite Sarsour deleting the tweet, an archived version can still be found online.