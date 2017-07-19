SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Linda Sarsour Calls CNN’s Jake Tapper ‘Alt-Right’ for Criticizing Her on Twitter

Sarsour
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

by Lucas Nolan19 Jul 2017

Pro-Sharia activist Linda Sarsour attacked Jake Tapper for criticizing her on Twitter, calling the CNN host “alt-right.”

The argument between Tapper, a host at CNN, and Sarsour, a political activist and executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, began when Tapper referenced Sarsour’s “ugly sentiments” while criticizing the Women’s March celebrating the birthday of convicted cop killer Assata Shakur. Shakur was a member of the Black Liberation Army and was convicted of the murder of New Jersey Trooper Werner Foerster in 1977 but escaped prison and fled to Cuba.

In response to Tapper’s criticism, Sarsour claimed that Tapper had joined “the ranks of the alt-right” to target her on the internet:

Sarsour then asked for examples of what Tapper referred to as “ugly sentiments” expressed by Sarsour in the past:

Tapper then clarified that the “ugly sentiments” he was referring to were Sarsour’s comments about Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

Tapper is referring to Sarsour’s now-deleted tweet about Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a survivor of female genital mutilation and a human rights activist, and Brigitte Gabriel, where Sarsour wrote, “Brigitte Gabriel= Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$ whippin’. I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don’t deserve to be women.” Despite Sarsour deleting the tweet, an archived version can still be found online.

x