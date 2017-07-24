18-Year-Old Girl Livestreams Car Crash That Killed Her Sister

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a car crash that she live streamed to Instagram which resulted in the death of her 14-year-old sister.

Warning: Graphic



ABC30 reports that 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez from Stockton, California, has been arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence after Sanchez was involved in a car accident which took the life of her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez. The video, which was live streamed to Obdulia’s Instagram account, shows the moment that the car rolls over a fence and into a nearby field. Shortly afterwards, the body of Obdulia’s sister, Jacqueline, can be seen thrown across the floor and another girl in the car waving for help as Obdulia continues to talk to the camera.

In the live recording, Obdulia can be heard saying, “Jacqueline, please wake up. I f***ing killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life. I love my sister… this is the last thing I thought was going to happen to us… I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.” The livestream video cuts off shortly after Obdulia can be seen kneeling beside her sister, saying, “Wake up baby, I’m f**king sorry baby, I did not mean to kill you sweetie.”

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said in a statement that Jacqueline had not been wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed around 6:45 PM on Friday. As a result, Jacqueline was thrown from the car when the vehicle rolled into a field. The other unnamed girl in the car is confirmed to be a minor and reportedly suffered major leg injuries in the crash.

Obdulia is currently being held at Merced County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and DUI. Obdulia was detained at the scene after reportedly becoming violent with police officers, screaming that she had killed her sister and resisting while officers attempted to escort her to an ambulance.

Mary Hernandez, a Stockton resident, decided to record the livestream on her phone, “At first we didn’t even want to believe it was real,’ she said. “I recorded it and posted it mainly because as someone who uses Snapchat I see a lot of people driving with their Snapchat doing what she was doing, so to me it was like an eye opener.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Jacqueline’s funeral expenses.