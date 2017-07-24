Barnes & Noble Refuses to Stock ‘DANGEROUS’ in Stores – But Does Sell It Online

Bookseller Barnes & Noble is apparently willing to sell the New York Times #2 bestselling book DANGEROUS by MILO online but refuses to stock the book on its stores’ shelves.

In a comment on the Barnes & Noble Facebook page, a MILO fan asked why the bookseller was not stocking copies of DANGEROUS by former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO in stores. The fan asked, “Why aren’t you selling NYT No. 2 Best Seller, Dangerous??? When can we buy Milo’s book at your stores??? Thanks.”

Barnes & Noble replied, “Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulosis [sic] is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble. Customers can choose to order online… or place an in-store order that can either be shipped to the store or their home.” This caused people to question why the book store was willing to sell the book online but not in-stores.

“It’s #2 it should be on shelves…” wrote one user in response. Another asked, “is it already in stores or just via ordering online? Cause we can do that from Amazon.” One fan challenged the company, saying, “Why is it not in any stores near me in Massachusetts? Afraid to put it on the shelves?”

Many seemed unhappy with the store’s reasoning, with one user even accusing the bookseller of being ashamed to stock the book.

“So Barnes and Noble..” wrote one user, ” ‘we sell it.. you just have to come into our store twice to get a copy.’ Once to order and once to pick it up. That seems like a terrible business model.”

“So I guess I come in and special order this best selling book for in-store pick up,” another noted. “Then I come 3 days later and pick it up from behind the counter like a nudie magazine you are embarrassed to display in your storefront.”

In a discussion with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, MILO claimed that he was told by his distributor that Barnes & Noble refusing to stock DANGEROUS is almost certainly a political move. “Barnes and Noble will not stock the book.” said MLO. “And our distributor has told us, in writing specifically, that decision is almost certainly political, which is an incredible thing.”

“It’s number 2 on the New York Times Bestseller List and Barnes and Noble won’t put it in their stores,” he noted. “It’s been out of stock everywhere for weeks and at some point you have to ask why these retailers aren’t ordering enough copies for their own customers.”