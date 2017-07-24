SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Jake Tapper Roasted After Suggesting Having Middle Class Upbringing

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

by Tom Ciccotta24 Jul 20170

CNN’s Jake Tapper was criticized on social media Monday morning after Tapper suggested in an interview this weekend with new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci that he had a working class upbringing.

Tapper casually drew a link between Scaramucci’s modest upbringing, which took place in a blue-collar neighborhood in Long Island, to his own. Tapper, who attended an expensive private high school in Philadelphia, claimed that he grew up in a similar type of working class neighborhood.

“I grew up in a middle-class family, where we had a tight budget,” Scaramucci said in the interview. “I’ve seen people come up to the President that are now struggling. And I’ll say something to you on national TV that is embarrassing to me. I should have seen the economic desperation in the neighborhoods I grew up in.”

“I grew up in a very similar neighborhood in Philadelphia,” Tapper replied.

Tapper, whose father attended both Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School, felt no need to clarify that, unlike Scaramucci, he attended an exclusive private high school in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where the median household income was $210,956 in 2000. After high school, Tapper, a legacy candidate because of his father, attended Dartmouth College.

Users on social media blasted Tapper for the misleading moment during Sunday’s interview.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about economics and higher education for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com

