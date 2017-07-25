Kat Von D Disqualifies Makeup Contest Winner for Supporting Trump

Tattoo artist and makeup brand entrepreneur Kat Von D has allegedly disqualified the winner of her Instagram makeup competition because the winner supported President Trump.

CBS News reports that tattoo artist Kat Von D has disqualified the winner of a makeup competition that she held on Instagram as the winner was a supporter of President Trump. Makeup artist Gypsy Freeman from Kansas was thrilled to win the competition with her “SaintandSinner” makeup art piece which can be seen below,

The prize that Freeman won included a $500 gift card to makeup store Sephora and a trip to Los Angeles to attend the launch of Kat Von D’s new beauty line, however, just hours after winning the competition Freeman received private messages from Kat Von D’s account telling her that due to her support of President Trump she would not be receiving her prize.

“My launch party [and my brand] celebrates many things that Trump is against,” said Von D said in screenshots obtained by the Kansas City Star. “And I just need you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump.” continued Von D.

Von D then compared President Trump to Hitler saying, “It’s just extremely difficult (borderline impossible) for me to be friends with or associate with anyone who would support a man who goes against everything I stand for. I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist.”

Freman was apparently identified as being a Trump supporter solely from an Instagram post of the President’s campaign poster. Freeman was upset by the treatment and referred to it as “bigotry” telling the Kansas City Star, “It’s definitely bigotry. Everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing. It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.” Freeman has stated that she plans to contact Sephora to alert them to Von D’s alleged bigotry.

Freeman has since received an outpouring of support from social media users who believe that Von D acted in an unprofessional manner, “Thank you for standing up for our President! Your work is fantastic and you will get the admiration you deserve!” wrote one user on Instagram. Another wrote, “You’re about to get a lot of recognition for your work for this. Maybe more than just a 15-second spotlight under @katvonD make the most of it!!”