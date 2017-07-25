Kat Von D Disqualifies Makeup Contest Winner for Supporting Trump

Tattoo artist and makeup brand entrepreneur Kat Von D has allegedly disqualified the winner of her Instagram makeup competition because the winner supported President Trump.
CBS News reports that tattoo artist Kat Von D has disqualified the winner of a makeup competition that she held on Instagram as the winner was a supporter of President Trump. Makeup artist Gypsy Freeman from Kansas was thrilled to win the competition with her “SaintandSinner” makeup art piece which can be seen below,
@katvondbeauty @mercyhanna_15 #SaintandSinner #KVDContest Photography and water/milkbath concept @jennbischof Model @numinous.model MUAH/wardrobe @facesofgypsy #kvdcontest Foundation @temptu As Hamlet said to Ophelia, ”God has given you one face, and you make yourself another." The battle between these two halves of identity…Who we are and who we pretend to be, is unwinnable. "Just as there are two sides to every story, there are two sides to every person. One that we reveal to the world and another we keep hidden inside. A duality governed by the balance of light and darkness, within each of us is the capacity for both good and evil. But those who are able to blur the moral dividing line hold the true power. -Emily Thorne
The prize that Freeman won included a $500 gift card to makeup store Sephora and a trip to Los Angeles to attend the launch of Kat Von D’s new beauty line, however, just hours after winning the competition Freeman received private messages from Kat Von D’s account telling her that due to her support of President Trump she would not be receiving her prize.
“My launch party [and my brand] celebrates many things that Trump is against,” said Von D said in screenshots obtained by the Kansas City Star. “And I just need you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump.” continued Von D.
Von D then compared President Trump to Hitler saying, “It’s just extremely difficult (borderline impossible) for me to be friends with or associate with anyone who would support a man who goes against everything I stand for. I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist.”
Freman was apparently identified as being a Trump supporter solely from an Instagram post of the President’s campaign poster. Freeman was upset by the treatment and referred to it as “bigotry” telling the Kansas City Star, “It’s definitely bigotry. Everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing. It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.” Freeman has stated that she plans to contact Sephora to alert them to Von D’s alleged bigotry.
Freeman has since received an outpouring of support from social media users who believe that Von D acted in an unprofessional manner, “Thank you for standing up for our President! Your work is fantastic and you will get the admiration you deserve!” wrote one user on Instagram. Another wrote, “You’re about to get a lot of recognition for your work for this. Maybe more than just a 15-second spotlight under @katvonD make the most of it!!”
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com
